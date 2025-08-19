SINGAPORE, Aug 18 — A 25-year-old man has reportedly been jailed four weeks for pushing another moviegoer down six flights of stairs after a quarrel at a cinema in Punggol here.

According to Singapore’s CNA, Wong Jun Feng pleaded guilty to causing hurt that was later classified as grievous. A second charge involving kicking the victim’s seat was also taken into account.

The incident reportedly took place at Shaw Theatres, Waterway Point, on June 26 last year after the victim complained that Wong was kicking his chair.

At the end of the movie, Wong kicked the seat again and tried to leave, but turned and shoved the victim when the man followed him.

The victim fell down the steps, briefly fainted, and was later warded with neck and back injuries.

He was given a month’s medical leave and incurred medical bills of S$1,861 (RM6,124), including S$93 from his MediSave account.

The court ordered Wong to repay the S$93, but he chose to serve an extra day in jail instead of paying.

Prosecutors asked for a longer sentence, saying the attack “happened in a cinema hall with other moviegoers around and resulted in public disquiet.”

Wong’s lawyer reportedly said his client has medical conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and has since left his job, taking on odd work.