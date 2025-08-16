SINGAPORE, Aug 16 — Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make a two-day working visit to Ipoh, Perak, starting August 25 in conjunction with the 54th Universiti Malaya-NUS Inter-University Tunku Chancellor Golf Tournament (UM-NUS Golf Tournament).

The President’s Office said Tharman’s visit, which will be hosted by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, who is also the Chancellor of UM, is undertaken in his capacity as Chancellor of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

“During the visit, President Tharman will meet with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar,” the statement said.

The Sultan and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, will also host Tharman, his wife Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, and the two university delegations to a royal dinner at the Istana.

The two Chancellors will also take part in the 2nd UM-NUS Joint Academic Symposium: Precision Health on August 26.

Meanwhile, Tharman will also make a working visit to Geneva, Switzerland, from August 18 to 21 to attend meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Board of Trustees and International Business Council.

He is also scheduled to meet World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and selected business leaders, as well as meet overseas Singaporeans based in Switzerland at a National Day Reception. — Bernama