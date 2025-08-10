SINGAPORE, Aug 10 — Around 50 people were forced to evacuate their homes after a fire broke out in a sixth-floor unit at Block 34 Jalan Bahagia, here last night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 9.30pm and found one of the bedrooms in the flat engulfed in flames.

Firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the blaze using a water jet, but the rest of the flat sustained fire and smoke damage.

No one was inside the unit when SCDF arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire was likely caused by an electrical fault in the affected bedroom.

SCDF also urged the public to practise electrical safety, such as avoiding overloading outlets, switching off appliances when not in use, and replacing damaged wires promptly.