SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — Travellers from Singapore who are heading to Malaysia over the upcoming National Day weekend should brace for heavy traffic and longer immigration clearance times at land checkpoints, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday.

From August 8 to 10 — coinciding with the National Day public holiday on Saturday, August 9 — congestion is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. ICA urged travellers to check real-time traffic updates before starting their journey, Singapore-based CNA reported.

For those who must travel during peak periods, ICA suggested using cross-border bus services to avoid lengthy jams.

“We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline,” the authority said, warning it would take action against those who ignore instructions, CNA wrote.

The advisory follows record-breaking traffic volumes in June. During the school holidays, an average of more than 525,000 travellers crossed daily via the two land checkpoints — nearly 10 per cent more than in the same period last year.

On June 20, a new single-day high of 578,000 crossings was recorded, surpassing the previous peak of over 562,000 set last December, CNA noted.

According to ICA, car travellers departing during peak hours in June faced waits of up to three hours for immigration clearance, largely due to traffic tailbacks from the Malaysian side.

With the upcoming long weekend likely to draw similar or heavier traffic, ICA’s advice is clear: plan ahead, consider alternative transport, and be prepared for delays.