SINGAPORE, July 15 — A Malaysian working in Singapore quietly stole money from her employer to feed her TikTok habit.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Zhou Yuen, 20, was sentenced to four months in prison for a charge of breach of trust on July 10.

Zhou had been working as a secretary at recycling company Xinlixing Hardware Environmental Protection Sdn Bhd, receiving a salary of S$2,300 (RM7,630).

Taking advantage of her supervisor travelling abroad from December 2, 2024, Zhou started stealing from a cash box in the office that was meant for payments to clients sending in their recyclable items.

She used the money to buy gifts on TikTok for various influencers she followed online.

Zhou made 42 thefts ranging in total from S$65 to more than S$2,000 over the course of December 2 to January 9 the following year, stealing a total of S$38,315.30.

To try and cover up the thefts she forged signatures as well as payment vouchers.

The prosecution however did not push for a heavy sentence, considering the defendant’s age, cooperation with authorities as well as having a clean criminal record, requesting a sentence of four to six months in prison.

The judge then sentenced Zhou to four months in prison.