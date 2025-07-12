SINGAPORE, July 12 — Singapore will launch two new initiatives in 2026 to support the Palestinian Authority (PA), including a Young Leaders’ Programme designed to share the city-state’s expertise in governance and public administration with emerging Palestinian leaders.

Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan also announced that the other initiative is a joint training programme with Japan aimed at strengthening the community policing skills of the Palestinian Civil Police.

“These initiatives build on Singapore’s longstanding support for the PA’s capacity-building efforts and its institutional development, as the Palestinian people prepare for statehood,” he posted on Facebook.

Balakrishnan, who is in Kuala Lumpur to attend the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings, announced the initiatives at the 4th Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD) Ministerial Meeting yesterday.

Meanwhile, the minister said he also met with PA Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Dr Estephan Salameh and had a good discussion on developments in the Middle East.

“I invited him to visit Singapore,” he added.

Singapore had previously reaffirmed that it will continue working closely with the PA, particularly through the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package, to support their capacity for administration and reconstruction. — Bernama