SINGAPORE, July 12 — Singapore must take a firm stance against animal cruelty while educating the public on responsible pet ownership, the republic’s Home Minister K Shanmugam reportedly said.

Responding to a series of high-profile community cat deaths earlier this year, CNA reported Shanmugam reaffirming the government’s zero-tolerance approach towards those who harm animals.

“We cannot tolerate cruelty ... We have to take a strong stand, and we cannot let perpetrators go free,” Shanmudam, who is also the Singapore coordinating minister for national security.

He referenced a recent case where a man convicted of killing cats by throwing them from Housing Board blocks had his jail term doubled on appeal.

However, Shanmugam cautioned against over-criminalisation, stressing the importance of targeted enforcement while ensuring that those who make mistakes without cruel intent are educated.

“What you want is to go after the people with malice – who go out to be cruel to animals, who think that it’s a sport, who think that it’s a game,” he said.

According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Singapore recorded 961 cases of animal cruelty and welfare concerns in 2024 — the highest in 12 years. Most cases involved cats.

Under existing laws, first-time offenders face up to 18 months in jail, fines of up to S$15,000, or both. Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to three years and fined S$30,000. Legislation is being reviewed to further raise penalties and expand enforcement powers.

Only 6 per cent of reported animal abuse cases were substantiated between 2019 and 2024, NParks said. Many lacked sufficient information for enforcement, although egregious offenders were prosecuted.

Shanmugam also addressed the role of mental illness in abuse cases, stating that psychological conditions should not be used to excuse cruelty.

“If the person is a threat, that threat has to be removed, usually by removing that person from society,” he added.

“Unless the experts come out and say a certain type of treatment would help, and the person doesn’t need to be incarcerated.”



