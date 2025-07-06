SINGAPORE, July 6 — A 57-year-old woman was taken to hospital in Singapore after a bottle was thrown at a SMRT double-decker bus travelling along Orchard Road yesterday evening, shattering a window and leaving a gaping hole.

Singapore media reported that the incident occurred at around 6.45pm near The Heeren shopping mall while the service 190 bus was heading down the busy retail stretch.

SMRT Buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay confirmed the incident to Mothership, saying a member of the public allegedly hurled a bottle at the upper deck of the bus, causing a fist-sized hole and cracks in the window panel.

The bus driver stopped immediately to check on passengers and ensure their safety.

The injured commuter was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The remaining passengers were transferred to another bus to continue their journey.

Images circulating on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu show extensive damage to the window and blood stains near the bus door.

In response to media queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed its officers were alerted to the incident at about 6.50pm and that investigations are ongoing.

SMRT also said it is cooperating fully with authorities.