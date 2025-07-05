JOHOR BARU — On weekdays, Singaporean entrepreneur Iylia Kwan drives a Toyota Corolla Altis from his family home in Yishun, but on weekends, he hits Malaysia’s highways in a used Porsche Cayenne SUV registered across the border.

The 36-year-old bachelor, who rents a semi-detached house in Pasir Gudang, bought the secondhand 2009 Cayenne for RM50,000, a fraction of what a similar car would cost in Singapore with COE included, The Straits Times reported.

He recently added a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class with a personalised number plate as a birthday present to himself, calling it a “fated” buy.

Kwan is one of a growing number of Singaporeans buying sports and luxury cars in Malaysia, driven by rising COE prices and restrictions on car ownership back home.

While Singapore bans citizens and PRs from using foreign-registered vehicles locally, many simply store their Malaysian cars across the border for weekend use.

Some rent parking spots in Johor Baru condominiums from RM200 to RM400 monthly, while others rely on friends’ homes to keep their vehicles safe.

Carlogy, a new 24,000 sq ft vehicle storage facility in Skudai run by two Singaporeans, offers air-conditioned parking and concierge services to cater to this niche demand.

Luxury and reconditioned vehicles are significantly cheaper in Malaysia, with Johor car dealers reporting increased sales to Singaporeans in recent years.

Singaporean motoring fans like Kelvin Kok and Afeeq Anwar use their Malaysian-registered vehicles for leisure drives, motorsports events and even routine grocery runs in Johor.

Experts warn, however, that cross-border car ownership comes with risks, urging buyers to ensure proper registration and insurance to avoid complications.