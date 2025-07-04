SINGAPORE, July 4 — A 21-year-old electrician was sentenced to six months in jail in Singapore yesterday after biting off part of his co-worker’s earlobe during a drunken altercation in a Kallang dormitory.

The Straits Times reported that Senthilkumar Vishnusakthi had pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to fellow electrician Nesamani Hariharn, 31, in the incident that took place on February 15.

The court heard that Senthilkumar, who had consumed three cans of beer, returned to the dormitory around 7pm and confronted Nesamani, accusing him of spying and reporting on his work performance. He also insulted the victim, calling him a “dog”.

Tensions escalated when Nesamani responded to the accusations. As the exchange grew heated, Senthilkumar punched him, sparking a fight between the two men.

During the scuffle, Senthilkumar bit off a portion of Nesamani’s left earlobe. Other dormitory residents intervened to stop the fight and contacted the authorities.

Nesamani was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with a torn earlobe and facial injuries. He was placed on hospitalisation leave for nine days. Although his wounds have healed, a part of his ear was permanently lost.

The maximum penalty for voluntarily causing grievous hurt is 10 years’ imprisonment, along with a possible fine or caning.