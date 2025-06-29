SINGAPORE, June 29 — Singapore has heightened its security readiness in response to growing instability in the Middle East, particularly from the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, said Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam yesterday.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Shanmugam, who is also the Singapore home affairs minister, said that despite a current ceasefire, the situation remains unpredictable.

“There is a ceasefire, but we don’t know exactly what will happen after this,” he reportedly said.

He warned that tensions abroad could spill over and prompt attacks in other regions, including South-east Asia.

“People in this region, other regions, or extremist organisations might want to make a point against Israeli, American or other Western assets,” he said, adding that the risk of far-right violence targeting Muslim communities also remains.

“There is a possibility of attacks on both sides,” he was quoted as saying by the Singapore daily.

“So we have increased our security posture, working off different scenarios, but you know, you can never be absolutely sure.”

While there have been no signs of increased extremist activity in Singapore since the recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Shanmugam cautioned against complacency.

“They need to succeed only once,” he reportedly said.

“Security is a joint responsibility and Singaporeans will need to be more aware of potential security threats.”

His remarks came just days after Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing also warned of broader consequences stemming from the conflict.

Speaking on June 25, Chan noted that retaliation by Iran “may not be limited to targets in America or Israel” and could spark unrest in the region.