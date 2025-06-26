SINGAPORE, June 26 – Singaporean authorities are reportedly investigating a suspected animal abuse case in which a kitten was allegedly placed in a plastic container and rolled around at a worksite in Tuas.

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed it was alerted to the alleged mistreatment, which reportedly occurred at a workers’ canteen in Tech Park Crescent on the night of March 26.

“NParks was alerted to an alleged mistreatment of a kitten at Tech Park Crescent and is looking into the matter,” Jessica Kwok, NParks’ group director for enforcement and investigation, was quoted saying by The Straits Times.

Previously, the case was referred to the authorities after the suspected perpetrator’s manager allegedly refused to cooperate with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (SPCA) investigations.

An informant, a colleague of the suspected perpetrator, told SPCA Singapore the incident allegedly occurred at a workers’ canteen at Tech Park Crescent in Tuas on March 26 between 9.45pm and 10.30pm.

According to the informant, the site supervisor was reportedly aware of the abuse.

Under Singapore’s Animals and Birds Act, those convicted of animal cruelty for the first time face up to 18 months in jail, a fine of up to S$15,000, or both.

Repeat offenders risk up to three years’ imprisonment, a maximum S$30,000 fine, or both.



