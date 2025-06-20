SINGAPORE, June 20 — The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has barred Singapore theatre company Wild Rice from staging a dramatised reading of Homepar, citing concerns that the updated script glamorises drug abuse and undermines the country’s anti-drug policies.

In a statement issued today and reported by Channel News Asia, the IMDA said the revised version of the script — submitted on June 5 — had deviated significantly from an earlier script assessed on April 21, which had met classification standards and was cleared for staging under an R18 rating.

IMDA regulates media content in Singapore to ensure it aligns with national interests and community standards.

It also oversees classification guidelines for arts and entertainment under frameworks such as the Arts Entertainment Classification Code.

“The new material depicts and glamorises drug abuse and portrays an undercover Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer shielding abusers from detection,” said the authority.

“It undermines Singapore’s anti-drug policy, our drug rehabilitation regime, and public confidence in the CNB. Performances that undermine Singapore’s national interest are not permitted under the AECC.”

The assessment was made in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

IMDA said it had informed Wild Rice that the original version of the script met requirements, but the theatre company did not revert to that version.

“Consequently, IMDA has disallowed the performance in its current form,” it added.

According to a synopsis on Wild Rice’s website, Homepar — a stylised reference to “home party” within the gay party scene — follows a protagonist who throws a party to cope with a break-up and celebrate their evolving gender identity.

The company is helmed by actor and theatre director Ivan Heng, who founded Wild Rice in 2000.

Its purpose-built 20,000 square foot performing arts venue is located within the Funan Mall in central Singapore.

Reaffirming its position, IMDA said Singapore’s firm stance against drugs remains unchanged, and the AECC would continue to be enforced to “protect national interest”.