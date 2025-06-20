SINGAPORE, June 20 — A Singapore Airlines flight from Germany to the United States was forced to make an emergency landing in France last October after a business class passenger suffered a severe allergic reaction to shrimp — a food she had warned cabin crew she could not consume.

The passenger, Doreen Benary, 41, has since filed a negligence lawsuit against Singapore Airlines in a US federal court, according to court documents dated June 17, as reported by Mothership.

Benary boarded Flight SQ026 from Frankfurt to New York on October 8, 2024. In her complaint, she alleged that she had informed flight attendants of her “specific” allergy to shrimp at the start of the flight.

“Despite the aforesaid warnings,” a crew member allegedly served her a meal containing shrimp, the lawsuit stated.

Benary reportedly began to feel unwell “nearly immediately” after consuming part of the meal.

When she alerted the crew, the flight attendant admitted to the mistake and apologised, according to the complaint.

The aircraft was then diverted to Paris, where Benary received emergency medical care at two separate facilities.

The lawsuit described the treatment as “painful”, and claimed the incident left Benary with “great pain, agony, and mental anguish” as well as financial losses.

It was not stated whether Benary was carrying an epinephrine injector, commonly used to treat severe allergic reactions.

The lawsuit accuses Singapore Airlines of breaching its duty of care and failing to follow its own safety protocols. The airline has yet to respond publicly to the allegations.

This is not the first time the airline has faced scrutiny over allergy incidents.

In 2017, a toddler with a severe peanut allergy began vomiting on board a Singapore Airlines flight after peanut snacks were opened nearby.

In response, the airline stopped serving peanuts as snacks across all cabin classes in April 2018. These were replaced with alternatives such as peas and crackers.

While Singapore Airlines offers passengers the option to request non-strict nut-free meals at least 48 hours before departure, it does not guarantee an allergy-free environment on board.

On its website, the airline advises travellers with severe allergies to consult their doctor prior to flying and to take necessary precautions.

“We request that you take every necessary precaution, bearing in mind the risk of exposure,” the advisory reads.