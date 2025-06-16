SINGAPORE, June 16 — A newly delivered quay crane tipped over at Tuas Port yesterday, but no injuries or damage to nearby equipment were reported, authorities said.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and port operator PSA Singapore both said the incident occurred around 1.20pm on June 15 while the crane was being delivered to a non-operational berth.

“All operational berths remain fully accessible and port activities are not affected,” they said in a joint media statement yesterday.

An investigation is underway to find out the cause, they added.





