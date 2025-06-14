SINGAPORE, June 14 — A Malaysian man attempting to leave Singapore illegally by hiding in the cargo compartment of a lorry was caught by immigration officers at Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday, the man was found lying flat in a corner of a Malaysia-registered grey lorry during enhanced checks at the border.

The vehicle’s driver and attendant, both also Malaysian, were arrested alongside him and referred to ICA’s Enforcement Division for further investigation.

“ICA takes a serious view of attempts to enter or depart Singapore illegally,” the authority said in its Facebook post.

Under Singapore law, anyone found leaving the country illegally without a valid passport may be fined up to S$2,000 (RM6,623), jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those who assist in such illegal departures face jail terms of six months to two years, fines of up to S$6,000, or both. Vehicles used in the commission of such offences may also be forfeited.