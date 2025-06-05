SINGAPORE, June 5 — A month-long transnational anti-scam operation involving seven territories led to the arrest of over 1,800 people, including 106 in Singapore, and the seizure of more than S$7.69 million (RM25 million) locally, police said.

Conducted from April 28 to May 28, the operation involved collaboration between Singapore’s Anti-Scam Command and agencies in Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, Maldives, Thailand, and Macau, according to a report in The Straits Times today.

Those arrested in Singapore were linked to over 1,300 scam cases, which resulted in losses of about S$39.3 million, the Singapore Police Force said.

In total, more than 33,900 people aged between 14 and 81 were investigated across all participating territories for involvement in over 9,200 scam cases, with victims reporting losses exceeding S$289 million.

The scam types targeted included government official impersonation, investment scams, rental scams, internet love scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, and e-commerce scams.

Singaporean suspects are being investigated for offences such as abetting cheating, unauthorised computer access, assisting in criminal conduct, and unlawful disclosure of passwords or access codes tied to national digital identity services.

Director of the Commercial Affairs Department David Chew said the joint operation underscores the need for a unified global response to tackle increasingly sophisticated scam syndicates.

He highlighted the role of Operation Frontier+, a cross-border anti-scam platform launched in October 2024 that now includes 10 jurisdictions, in enhancing intelligence-sharing and coordinated enforcement.

Chew added that the initiative is working to expand its network to improve global enforcement efforts and ensure scammers have no safe haven.