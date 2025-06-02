SINGAPORE, June 2 — A man who extorted a 16-year-old girl by falsely claiming he was taking legal action against her after she backed out of a “sugar daddy” arrangement was sentenced to jail and caning on Monday.

Marc Justine Landrio Chandramohan, 27, was handed a jail term of two years, 11 months and 10 weeks, and three strokes of the cane, according to a report published in Channel News Asia today.

He will begin serving his sentence on Friday after being granted a few days to settle his debts.

The Singaporean had earlier pleaded guilty to seven charges, including communicating with a minor to obtain commercial sex, abetting the distribution of obscene images and videos, extortion, cheating, making obscene films, and abetting unauthorised access to a computer function.

Another nine charges — mostly linked to making obscene films — were taken into consideration for sentencing by Principal District Judge Victor Yeo Khee Eng.

Three victims were involved in the case, including the girl who was extorted. Two others were filmed by Chandramohan during sex acts. Their identities are protected by a gag order.

Judge Yeo noted Chandramohan’s “premeditated and predatory behaviour”, saying he preyed on a young and naive victim and continued to pressure her for sex and money even though she owed him “absolutely nothing”.

The victim’s relationship with her family was affected, and she reported feeling that her body was “dirty”, becoming sensitive to physical touch and panicking when she saw someone who resembled Chandramohan.

Yeo said deterrence was the predominant sentencing consideration, both for the accused and for would-be offenders.

He acknowledged Chandramohan’s remorse and readiness to face punishment.

The court previously heard that Chandramohan began chatting with the victim on Instagram in July 2021, proposing to pay her S$900 (RM2,980) for sexual favours.

She initially agreed and sent him four nude or semi-nude photos and a video of herself removing her school uniform at his instruction.

Chandramohan transferred S$100 to her on July 24, 2021.

The victim later regretted the arrangement, told him she wanted to back out, and blocked him on social media.

He then began harassing her over the money, using new Instagram accounts to contact her and threatening legal action.

Despite a friend repaying the S$100 on her behalf, Chandramohan continued demanding sexual favours.

In early 2022, the girl gave in and performed a sex act.

Chandramohan then pretended legal proceedings were still ongoing and demanded S$1,350 — allegedly half of his lawyer’s fee. He also suggested resuming the original sexual arrangement.

The victim later confided in friends, who warned her he was likely lying. She lodged a police report.

In a separate offence in 2023, Chandramohan opened a Standard Chartered bank account and handed control of it to a friend in exchange for S$330.

Over S$304,000 flowed through the account. He was fined S$330 over this offence.

Extortion carries a sentence of two to seven years in jail and caning.

Communicating with a minor to obtain sexual services carries a maximum jail term of two years, a fine, or both.