SINGAPORE, June 2 — A 68-year-old man was sentenced to five weeks in jail and banned from driving for six months after scuffling with another driver and injuring him with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident.

Sunny Tan Boon Heng pleaded guilty to causing hurt and committing a rash act that endangered the safety of the other driver, 61-year-old Lin Yansong, according to Channel News Asia in its report published today.

The incident occurred on January 10 along Bedok North Avenue 3 when Lin attempted to switch lanes in front of Tan’s car, prompting Tan to sound his horn and flash his high beam.

After both vehicles stopped at a traffic light, Tan made a rude gesture seen by Lin in his rearview mirror, leading Lin to confront him.

Tan opened his car door but remained seated, and after a brief exchange, Lin pushed the door shut and walked away.

Tan then exited his car with a pair of scissors and engaged in a one-minute scuffle with Lin, resulting in a superficial 0.5cm cut on Lin’s left middle finger.

Tan later attempted to drive away but Lin stood in front of his car to block him; Tan drove forward, causing Lin to retreat, although no additional injuries were reported.

The incident was captured on Lin’s dashcam and later reported to the authorities.

Tan’s lawyer argued for fines, citing that his client acted in self-defence and had stopped driving after the incident, but the judge rejected the plea.

Principal District Judge Victor Yeo ruled that the case constituted a clear act of road rage involving violence and a weapon, and that a deterrent sentence was necessary.