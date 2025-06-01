SINGAPORE, June 1 — Singapore’s Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing today made clear that Singapore’s foreign policy will remain grounded in principles — not alliances — as the city-state navigates an increasingly polarised global landscape.

According to Channel New Asia (CNA), Chan said: “If we have to choose sides, may we choose the side of principles — principles that uphold a global order where we do not descend into the law of the jungle, where the mighty do what they wish and the weak suffer what they must.”

This approach, he said, helps ensure “states, big and small, have a fair chance to compete and improve the lives of their people through trade and not war”.

The remarks were delivered during a session titled Enhancing Security Cooperation for a Stable Asia-Pacific, alongside defence ministers Billy Joseph of Papua New Guinea and Pål Jonson of Sweden, at the final plenary session of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Chan, attending his first Shangri-La Dialogue as defence minister, described South-east Asia’s engagement with the United States, China and other powers as a “geostrategic necessity”.

“For Singapore, we believe that taking sides, regardless of issues and context, breeds irrelevance; and if one is irrelevant, it will almost certainly require (one) to take sides,” he reportedly said.

‘We look at every situation carefully’

Pressed during the session on whether choosing principles meant not choosing sides, Chan clarified that Singapore assesses every issue independently.

“Singapore does not base its positions on who the key players are in a given issue,” he reportedly said.

“Instead, we look at every situation very carefully to decide what are the principles that are at stake.”

He cited the war in Ukraine as an example where various interests are involved — from supply chain disruptions to the fundamental issue of sovereignty.

“But if I may suggest, the highest order of concern for all of us should be the principles of how we conduct international relationships,” he was quoted as saying.

“If one country, whether big or small, can march into another country on the basis that they will want to right the wrongs of history, then I think we live in a very dangerous world.”

He warned that such behaviour, if normalised, would leave “very little room” for smaller countries like Singapore — which has been independent for just 60 years — to chart their own path.

Standing firm even under pressure

Chan said Singapore has consistently taken principled positions, even when they diverge from those of major powers.

“There have been instances in history where superpowers went in to another country, a smaller country, and we objected,” he reportedly said.

“There have been instances whereby the rules on the freedom of navigation have been violated, and we have objected.”

Asked if Singapore ever fears being penalised by superpowers for not toeing the line, Chan replied: “Of course, there are risks. But there is a greater risk that when principles are not upheld by countries, big and small, we live in a more dangerous world.”

He reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to working with like-minded partners through bilateral, plurilateral, and multilateral networks — not as a bloc, but for the “common good”.