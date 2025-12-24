PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has announced that applications for the employment quota of foreign workers in the services sector under the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will close early on December 26, as the 2025 quota of 30,000 nears its limit.

KDN said in a statement today that the decision was made to ensure applications were processed in an orderly manner and within the approved quota.

“However, applications for other permitted sectors and sub-sectors will remain open until December 31, 2025, subject to existing conditions and regulations.

“Employers intending to hire foreign workers in these sectors are urged to submit their applications before the closing date,” said the statement.

Further information can be obtained through the official portals of the KDN and KPDN, as well as via government announcement channels from time to time.

The government has tightened the management of foreign worker employment to ensure that recruitment is in line with the actual needs of the industry and does not affect employment opportunities for locals.

Improvements under the KDN’s One Stop Centre have streamlined the application approval process, taking into account both the reliance of certain sectors on foreign workers and employers’ compliance with existing regulations. — Bernama