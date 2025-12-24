BACHOK, Dec 24 — Nine-year-old Muhamad Irfan Afendi, who went missing at Pantai Kemayang yesterday, has been confirmed drowned after his body was found washed ashore along the same beach today.

Bachok District Police deputy chief DSP Mohd Azrie Sulaiman said the victim was discovered by villagers about 1.5 kilometres from the location where he was believed to have been playing in the water before being swept away by strong currents.

He said Muhamad Irfan was found at 10.45am today and the body was handed over to the police to be sent to Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia for a post-mortem.

“I advise the public to be more cautious when carrying out activities at the beach as the country is still experiencing the North-east Monsoon season.

“The police, together with the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, are conducting daily monitoring along the coastline to advise visitors to remain vigilant,” he told reporters at the scene today.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father, Mohd Afendi Ya, 44, said Muhamad Irfan was supposed to take part in a mass circumcision ceremony this weekend.

“I had promised to take him (Muhamad Irfan) to the beach at Pantai Kemayang to fulfil his wish before the circumcision.

“I did not expect this tragedy to occur because before he was swept away by the current, I had already called out to him to return to shore and he was only playing at the water’s edge,” he said.

Mohd Afendi said it happened in the blink of an eye when his son was carried away by the waves, and he was deeply distressed as he was unable to save him due to the strong waves at the time.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a nine-year-old boy was feared drowned while swimming at the beach. — Bernama