KOTA KINABALU, May 17 — A decade after tragedy struck on Mount Kinabalu in Sabah, a Singaporean woman has completed a climb in memory of her younger brother.

In 2015, a powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook the mountain, claiming the lives of 10 Singaporeans, including 13-year-old Navdeep Singh Jaryal.

Navdeep was one of seven students from Tanjong Katong Primary School who were killed alongside their teachers and guide during what was meant to be a memorable expedition.

Yesterday, the official Facebook page of Mount Kinabalu shared a deeply moving message from Navdeep’s sister, Simran Jaryal, who recently completed the climb on his behalf.

“Reaching the summit of Mount Kinabalu was one of the most emotional experiences of my life,” Simran wrote.

She described the journey as “a climb filled with physical challenge, deep reflection, and overwhelming love,” and said,

“Every step I took, I carried the memory of my brother, Navdeep — his laughter, his courage, and his unshakable spirit.”

Simran remembered Navdeep as a “cheeky and funny boy” who “lit up the room with his smiles and quick-witted comments.”

She spoke of his pride in being chosen for the expedition, and how he had trained “with such dedication and determination.”

“This climb was not just for me — it was for Navdeep and his friends,” she shared.

“I felt his energy in the mountain air, in the encouragement of those who climbed with me, and in the quiet moments when the path got steep and my spirit faltered.”

Simran’s words reflected both sorrow and strength.

She wrote of the support from family and friends, reminding her that “grief and love often walk the same trail.”

Her final message was a powerful testament to the enduring bond between siblings and the lasting impact of a young life lost too soon:

“I reached the top not alone, but with Navdeep in my heart. This climb is a tribute to his memory, to his bravery, and to the joy he brought into all our lives. He may not have reached the summit in body, but his soul lives in every sunrise over Kinabalu.

“Forever missed. Forever loved,” she wrote.

Photos accompanying her post showed Simran standing on the mountain, holding a picture of Navdeep close to her heart.