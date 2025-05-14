SINGAPORE, May 14 — Two women, aged 82 and 30, were injured in an attempted armed robbery in Tampines on Monday.

The 40-year-old man suspected of the attack allegedly demanded valuables from the women, who refused to comply, The Straits Times reported.

In response, the man reportedly assaulted them with a metal rod.

The victims were injured in the attack and taken conscious to the hospital for treatment.

The police responded swiftly, arresting the suspect within three hours of the incident.

He is set to face charges today, with a conviction carrying a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and at least 12 strokes of the cane.