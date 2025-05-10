SINGAPORE, May 10 — Singapore-born actress Eleanor Lee is in hot water with Chinese netizens after a leaked audio clip sparked fury on social media platform RedNote.

The 25-year-old star, daughter of Singaporean TV host Quan Yifeng, has reportedly been dropped from the cast of upcoming Chinese period drama The Journey of Legend amid claims that she was the voice behind a controversial clip that’s been making the rounds online.

According to The Straits Times (ST), trouble began when a 31-second audio recording was uploaded to social media site Xiaohongshu by someone claiming to be Lee’s ex-assistant.

In the clip, a woman — alleged to be Lee — can be heard venting frustrations about her career and public reception in China.

“All that matters is that there are movies to be filmed and money to be made. What else can I do?” the speaker says.

“When it is over, I still get criticised, just because most Chinese nationals are idiots.”

The comment lit a firestorm online. Furious netizens quickly accused Lee of insulting China, with some demanding her removal from the entertainment industry entirely.

“Can’t stand this one bit. The platform still wants to broadcast [her drama]? That’s really bold,” one RedNote user fumed.

“Protect our country’s prestige and resist humiliating Chinese dramas,” said another.

“Who is this woman? She is so arrogant,” a third wrote, echoing the anger rippling across Chinese social media.

While some are calling for Lee to pack her bags and leave China, others are pushing for an explanation.

Lee’s agency, China Artiste Management, told ST that it is “looking into the matter” and promised to provide an update within two days.

The production team behind The Journey of Legend has yet to confirm its premiere date, and it remains unclear whether Lee’s alleged removal will be addressed publicly.

Lee, who moved to China in 2016 and studied at the prestigious Beijing Film Academy, first rose to fame at age 16 after starring in a hit Apple commercial that kickstarted her acting career in the Chinese market.