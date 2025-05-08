SINGAPORE, May 8 — Certificate of Entitlement (CoE) premiums for Category A and B cars reportedly rose in yesterday's bidding exercise.

According to a report in Channel News Asia (CNA), Category A premiums increased to S$103,009, crossing S$100,000 for the first time since October.

Category B premiums reportedly went up to S$119,890, while Open category premiums rose to S$118,889, the highest since January.

Premiums for commercial vehicles dropped to S$62,590, and motorcycle premiums fell to S$8,709, according to the report.

A total of 4,896 bids were said to be submitted for 3,094 available CoEs.

According to CNA, the Land Transport Authority said the May to July quota increased by more than 6 per cent from the previous quarter and 21 per cent year-on-year.

In Singapore, the Certificate of Entitlement (CoE) is a permit that allows a person to own and use a vehicle for 10 years.

It was introduced to control the number of vehicles and manage traffic congestion, with prices determined through a competitive bidding process.