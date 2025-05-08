SINGAPORE, May 8 — Fans of global K-pop sensation BTS, known collectively as Armys, are abuzz with speculation that member Jin may have secretly filmed a music video (MV) in Singapore.

According to a report in Channel News Asia (CNA), the speculation began after Jin launched an interactive online game to promote his upcoming mini album Echo, which is set for release on May 16.

In the game, which can be found here, players enter numerical codes to “call” Jin and unlock exclusive images.

The discovered codes — 53283 (Leave), 78278 (Start), and 4878 (Hurt) — each unlocked a different image, according to the report.

All three images reportedly feature recognisable Singapore landmarks: Goldhill Plaza (Leave), Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay (Start), and the Singapore Flyer (Hurt).

This has reportedly led to fan speculation that Jin may have filmed a new music video in the country or could be hinting at a Southeast Asian leg of his upcoming RunSeokjin Ep. Tour.

Since completing his military service, Jin has been active internationally, including performing with Coldplay — who also filmed part of a music video in Singapore.

BTS’ management, BigHit Music, has not confirmed any filming activity in the island-nation, according to the report.