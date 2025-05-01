SINGAPORE, May 1 — With just days to go before polling, political parties contesting Singapore’s general election (GE2025) are ramping up efforts to win over more than 2.75 million eligible voters.

Since campaigning began following the close of nominations on April 23, parties and candidates have launched full-scale outreach efforts — including house visits, walkabouts, podcast appearances, political party broadcasts, social media campaigns, and the highly anticipated return of physical rallies, which were last held during GE2015.

The rallies — held during lunchtime (12 pm to 3 pm) and in the evenings (7 pm to 10 pm) — have drawn sizable crowds.

The Workers’ Party (WP) has been particularly successful in attracting large turnouts, with its venues reaching maximum capacity for at least two consecutive nights.

These events are also livestreamed on social media platforms, including by mainstream media, garnering strong online viewership.

Pacific Research Centre of Malaysia’s principal adviser, Oh Ei Sun, observed that social media had been used for political propaganda well before the official campaign period, and noted that the opposition appears to have greater access to mainstream media this time.

“It remains to be seen if all these would have an impact on the election,” he told Bernama.

Workers’ Party Secretary-General and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh speaks during a rally ahead of the general election in Singapore April 24, 2025. — Reuters pic

The cooling-off period begins at midnight on May 2 and lasts until the close of polls, during which all forms of campaigning are prohibited.

The police have issued permits for 11 rallies to six parties and one independent candidate on the last day of campaigning on May 1.

Bread-and-butter issues such as the cost of living, housing, job security, as well as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), have taken centre stage in rally speeches.

At times, pointed criticisms of rival parties and candidates have added drama to what is typically a civil political discourse in Singapore.

Helmi, 60, a voter in the five-seat Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC), said he believed Singaporeans tend to be pragmatic when deciding on the country’s and their children’s future.

He and his wife, Angela, took leave from work to attend a rally, saying it was an opportunity not to be missed, as it allowed them to get a sense of the “pulse” to listen and get up close to the candidates.

“The cost of living is an issue because I help in social services, and I see that there are people — not many, but still — who are struggling. While the majority might be able to cushion the cost of living and inflation in the short term, we must not forget those in the lower-income group who may not have that capacity.

“Who I choose is the one that I believe will take care of these people,” Helmi said, adding that his mind is already made up ahead of the May 3 polls.

The father of two said party manifestos, speeches, and track records were key in shaping his decision.

Supporters of the People’s Action Party (PAP) attend rally ahead of the general election in Singapore April 26, 2025. — Reuters pic

It’s a different story for Bala and Merchan, who are still undecided about whom to vote for.

Both working in the finance sector, they said all three — the candidates, the parties, and their manifestos — are equally important in making their decision.

“I’ve not read all the manifestos, but I read everything that is reported in the media,” Bala said, adding that job security is his key concern.

Meanwhile, for Merchan, it is about ensuring “Singapore continues to be what it is today,” especially in terms of the economy.

Singaporeans will go to the polls this Saturday, with 92 out of 97 parliamentary seats being contested.

A surprise walkover for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) occurred in the five-seat Marine Parade–Braddell Heights GRC on nomination day.

In total, 206 candidates from 11 political parties and independents are vying for the remaining seats across 32 constituencies, comprising 17 GRCs and 15 Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

According to Oh, all eyes will be on East Coast GRC — where PAP had a narrow win in GE2020 — and several newly created SMCs, to see if the opposition can make further inroads after their absence in Marine Parade–Braddell Heights GRC surprised many.

Workers’ Party supporters attend a rally ahead of the general election in Singapore April 28, 2025. — Reuters pic

Another hotly contested area is the newly formed four-seat Punggol GRC, which will see a straight fight between the PAP slate led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and WP’s team of four newcomers, including lawyers Harpreet Singh and Siti Alia.

The five-seat Tampines GRC — won by PAP in GE2020 — is also expected to be closely watched, as it features a face-off between two Malay-Muslim figures: PAP’s Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and WP’s Faisal Abdul Manap.

Other notable mentions include Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan, a perennial candidate and activist who has been part of the country’s political landscape since 1992.

In GE2025, he is contesting the newly created Sembawang West SMC.

In the last election, PAP won 83 out of 93 seats, with the remaining seats going to the WP.

Polling stations will open at 8 am and close at 8 pm on polling day, with results expected to start coming in after 10 pm. — Bernama