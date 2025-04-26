SINGAPORE, April 26 — Singapore has told Meta to block local access to several Facebook posts by foreigners allegedly attempting to influence the city-state’s upcoming election, authorities said late yesterday.

The posts were made by two Malaysian politicians from the conservative Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, or PAS, and an ex-Singaporean who is now an Australian citizen, according to a joint statement from the interior ministry and the election department.

Officials said the ex-Singaporean man named Zulfikar bin Mohamad Shariff, who was detained in 2016 in the city-state for allegedly promoting terrorism, had accused several Malay-Muslim MPs of failing to represent the interests of the Muslim community.

One of the politicians had reposted Zulfikar’s post while the other had expressed support for an opposition candidate.

It is an offence in Singapore for any foreigner to take part in local election activity or to post election advertising online.

“We must not mix religion and politics. Singapore is a secular state,” the statement said.

“Bringing religion into politics will undermine social cohesion and harmony, as we have seen in other countries with race- or religion-based politics.”

Singapore, which is multiracial and multiethnic, has for decades been careful with maintaining social harmony, often running with campaigns on how the tiny state can easily fail if a racial divide emerges.

Singapore’s election race officially kicked off Wednesday, with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong facing his first major test amid public frustration over rising living costs and a rejuvenated opposition.

The May 3 polls are also coming as the wealthy city-state faces a turbulent global economy upended by US tariffs. — AFP