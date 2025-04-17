SINGAPORE, April 17 – A Chinese tourist was charged today with offering a bribe to a National Environment Agency (NEA) officer to avoid a fine for smoking in a non-designated area along Orchard Road.

CNA reported that Huang Qiulin, 41, is accused of giving a S$50 (RM168) bribe to the officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The incident occurred on March 26, when Huang, who was visiting Singapore, was caught smoking outside a shopping centre on Orchard Road.

CNA cited Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) saying smoking is not permitted there.

Smoking was only allowed in designated areas within the Orchard Road precinct since January 2019, CNA reported.

Huang allegedly offered the bribe to NEA officer Tan Tar Chuak in an attempt to dissuade him and two colleagues from issuing a penalty.

The officer rejected the bribe, CPIB added.

In court, Huang said he intended to plead guilty. He is currently out on S$5,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on May 15.

If convicted of corruption, he could face up to five years in jail, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

Those caught smoking in prohibited areas may face a composition fine of S$200 or, if prosecuted in court, a fine of up to S$1,000.