KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Acts of piracy and armed robbery in the Singapore Straits have surged almost fourfold in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, a maritime watchdog said Tuesday.

Vessels transiting through one of the world’s busiest shipping routes reported 27 incidents between January and March 2025, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said in a statement — up from just seven during the same period in 2024.

While most incidents were considered “low-level opportunistic crimes”, IMB said crew members were at great risk with guns reported in 14 cases, more than half the total of 26 firearm-related cases recorded globally in 2024.

“Ninety-two per cent of all vessels targeted in the Singapore Straits were successfully boarded, including nine bulk carriers and tankers over 100,000 deadweight tonnage in size,” said the statement.

IMB Director Michael Howlett said the rise of reported incidents in the Singapore Straits is “concerning, highlighting the urgent need to protect the safety of seafarers navigating these waters”.

“Ensuring the security of these vital routes is essential and all necessary measures must be taken to safeguard crew members,” Howlett said in the statement.

Singapore’s sharp increase has contributed to a rise in global piracy and armed robbery cases during the same period, IMB said.

“A total of 45 cases of piracy and armed robbery against ships were recorded in the first three months of 2025 — an almost 35 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024,” it said. — Bernama