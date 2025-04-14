SINGAPORE, April 14 — Travellers heading to Malaysia over the Good Friday long weekend should brace for significant delays at the Tuas and Woodlands land checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned today.

With Good Friday falling on April 18, heavy traffic is expected between April 17 and April 21, marking the busiest long weekend of the year for cross-border travel, according to Channel News Asia today.

“Travellers are to expect longer waiting time to clear immigration. Those who still need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion,” ICA said in a travel advisory.

During last month’s Hari Raya Puasa weekend, more than 1.8 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints, with car travellers facing up to three-hour waits due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

ICA urged the public to cooperate with officers, adhere to traffic regulations, and maintain lane discipline to avoid further delays and ensure safety.

To better plan their journeys, motorists are advised to check real-time traffic updates via the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring website or through the Expressway Motoring and Advisory System on the Bukit Timah and Ayer Rajah Expressways.

Updates are also available on ICA’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

For quicker clearance, car and motorcycle travellers are encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports, which can be generated via the MyICA mobile app.

QR codes can also be used at automated and special assistance lanes (SALs) in the bus halls, allowing faster immigration for travellers on wheelchairs or family groups with young children.

ICA reminded drivers of foreign vehicles to ensure their Vehicle Entry Permits are valid, and that they have a valid Autopass card, VEP approval email from the Land Transport Authority, and valid insurance.

“Travellers on wheelchairs and family groups of up to four members, including those with children below six years old, can enjoy faster clearance using QR (codes) at the SALs,” it added.

Motorists with unpaid fines from Singapore authorities may also be denied entry.

Queue-cutting at the checkpoints will not be tolerated, with offenders turned away and required to re-join the queue from the start, ICA warned.

“Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue,” it said.

Travellers must also ensure their passports have at least six months’ validity, and short-term visitors must submit the Singapore Arrival Card via MyICA up to three days before arriving.

Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports should transfer their re-entry permits to the new documents, while long-term pass holders must update passport details with the relevant authorities.

Travellers are also reminded to avoid carrying prohibited or controlled items into Singapore, and to declare any such items to ICA officers before checks.