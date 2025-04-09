SINGAPORE, April 9 — A man who emptied his grandmother’s life savings of S$280,000 (RM934,581) over the span of a year was reportedly sentenced to 20 months and four weeks’ jail yesterday.

The Straits Times reported that Adam Ilhan Mohamad Idhamsahbani, 22, admitted to misusing his access to the 77-year-old’s online banking accounts — which he helped manage due to her Parkinson’s disease and limited knowledge of English.

After draining all five of her accounts between January and December 2023, he reportedly lied to both her and the police, claiming she had been scammed, and even forged two letters to support the ruse.

He eventually confessed in January this year after being questioned by police.

The court heard Adam spent the money on personal items and purchases in video games and has only returned S$100,000.

District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan rejected a defence plea for probation, saying the offences were “planned, deliberate” and required deterrence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Li Ting said Adam showed no remorse, adding he even tried to blame the victim for entrusting him with her accounts.

In Singapore, criminal breach of trust carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine, while giving false information to a public servant can result in up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.