SINGAPORE, April 8 — A majority of Singaporeans have yet to decide which party to vote for ahead of a general election this year, but most of those who have made up their minds would back the ruling People’s Action Party, a survey showed today.

Data from pollster YouGov showed that just 44 per cent of 1,845 Singaporeans surveyed in March have decided who to vote for and of those, 63 per cent of would choose the ruling party and 15 per cent would back the leading opposition Workers’ Party.

Half of all respondents said they had a favourable view of the PAP and 42 per cent felt the same about the Workers’ Party, which YouGov said indicated PAP could face tough competition. Singapore revised its electoral boundaries last month, a move usually seen as a sign the government is preparing to call a general election. The vote must take place by November. This election will be the first real test of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong since he took office in May last year, replacing longtime premier Lee Hsien Loong as PAP leader.

About 2.76 million Singaporeans aged 21 and above are registered to vote, with 97 parliamentary seats up for grabs from 15 single-member electoral divisions and 18 divisions with four or five members each.

The YouGov poll found that voter certainty was highest among baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964 with 51 per cent having already decided their voting choice, compared to between 30 per cent and 39 per cent among those aged 21 to 44.

According to population statistics, about 855,800 Singaporeans are baby boomers while millennials and Gen Z voters combined amount to 1.17 million. — Reuters