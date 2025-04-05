SINGAPORE, April 5 — Singapore will continue to work closely with Malaysia and other Asean members to strengthen regional economic integration and maintain constructive ties with global trading partners, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Wong in a Facebook post late yesterday, said the region had faced significant developments, including sweeping US import tariffs, and stressed the importance of solidarity among Asean nations during uncertain times.

“It is more important than ever for Singapore, Malaysia, and our Asean neighbours to strengthen our cooperation and solidarity,” he wrote, following a phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to convey Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings.

Wong added, “PM Anwar and I discussed the humanitarian situation in Myanmar in the aftermath of last week’s devastating earthquake. We also exchanged views on the recent US tariffs.”

He said he looked forward to further discussions with Anwar at the upcoming Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur, which Malaysia, as the 2025 Asean chair, has scheduled for May 26 and 27.

ST reported that Wong had earlier commented on the US tariffs, warning of a “seismic change” in global trade norms, and said Singapore must remain clear-eyed as global institutions weaken and international norms erode.

“We will build up our capabilities. We will strengthen our network of partnerships with like-minded countries,” he said in a video posted online. “But we must brace ourselves for more shocks to come.”

Anwar also addressed the tariffs in a Facebook post yesterday, saying he had spoken with leaders from Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore to discuss a coordinated Asean response.

“As the chair of Asean, Malaysia remains committed to fostering consensus among member states and upholding the principles of fairness and equity in all trade negotiations, including in Asean-US dialogue frameworks,” Anwar was quoted as saying.

He added that the upcoming Asean Economic Ministers’ Meeting would continue discussions on the issue and aim to find the best possible solution for all member countries.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry said it would engage with the US to seek a fair resolution and that Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz would chair a special Asean economic ministers’ meeting on April 10.

The ministry said the meeting would address the broader implications of the US tariffs on regional trade, investment flows, and macroeconomic stability, and coordinate a joint Asean response.

The US has imposed a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on imports from Singapore starting April 5, with tariffs on the other nine Asean countries set to take effect on April 9, ranging from 18 per cent for the Philippines to 49 per cent for Cambodia.