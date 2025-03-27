SINGAPORE, March 27 — Singapore has raised the maximum spending limit for election expenses to account for inflation, the Elections Department announced in a statement on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

Under the revised rules, the maximum amount candidates can spend per elector has increased from S$4 (about US$3) to S$5, the first adjustment since 2015.

Singapore’s electoral system consists of Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) and Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs).

In an SMC, where a single member of parliament (MP) represents the division, a candidate’s spending cap is S$5 multiplied by the number of electors in that constituency.

For GRCs, which are larger constituencies represented by multiple MPs, the spending limit applies to the entire team contesting as a group.

The total allowable spending for a GRC is S$5 per elector, divided equally among all candidates in the group.

The Elections Department said that these limits ensure a level-playing field and prevent “money politics”, adding that exceeding the cap is illegal.

The department also announced the completion of the updated Registers of Electors, reflecting the latest electoral boundaries. The registers will be available for public inspection starting Friday.

Singapore’s next general election will be held by November 2025, with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong leading the ruling People’s Action Party into the contest.

The exact election date has yet to be announced. — Bernama-Xinhua