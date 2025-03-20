SINGAPORE, March 20 — A British Airways (BA) crew member was arrested and detained in Singapore on Tuesday following allegations of sexually assaulting a female colleague during a layover in the city-state.

According to UK’s The Sun, the incident reportedly occurred after a social gathering attended by BA staff between scheduled flights.

Singaporean authorities have launched an investigation, with the accused remaining in custody.

It is understood that two female BA employees connected to the case have since returned to the United Kingdom.

British Airways has dispatched senior representatives to Singapore to manage the situation and liaise with local authorities regarding the detained crew member.

“This is a matter for the police and it would be inappropriate to comment further,” the airline reportedly said when approached for comment by The Sun.

Singapore has strict laws on sexual offences, with convictions carrying penalties of up to 20 years in prison, fines, or corporal punishment.

This latest incident follows a series of disciplinary issues involving British Airways staff on international layovers.

In February, a BA pilot and a steward were suspended after colleagues reported alleged possession of illegal substances at a Singapore bar.

Separately, legal proceedings are ongoing in another case involving a senior BA pilot accused of sexually assaulting a stewardess during off-duty hours in Singapore.