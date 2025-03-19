SINGAPORE, March 19 — A 37-year-old Thai national, Meksuwan Suwapit, was sentenced to a week in jail and fined S$2,000 (RM6,655) today for urinating in an MRT train while intoxicated.

CNA reported that the incident occurred on January 25, when Meksuwan, an inspection engineer, boarded the train at Somerset MRT Station after consuming a bottle of red wine with friends.

As the train traveled between Ang Mo Kio and Khatib MRT stations, Meksuwan unzipped his pants and urinated in the cabin, causing a mess that spread across the floor and annoyed fellow commuters.

Some passengers stepped on the urine, further spreading it as the train moved. A commuter captured a photo of the act and reported it to police officers on patrol.

In court, Meksuwan pleaded guilty to performing an obscene act in public and committing a public nuisance.

He also admitted to appearing drunk in a public place, which was considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Lu Jia emphasised the need to deter such unacceptable and anti-social behaviour, noting that an average of 600 people were fined annually for public urination or defecation from 2020 to 2024.

District Judge Salina Ishak agreed with the prosecution’s recommendation, highlighting that Meksuwan’s actions caused significant annoyance and disgust to commuters.

The judge imposed the proposed sentence, noting that Meksuwan’s private parts were clearly visible during the incident.

This case is the latest in a series of public urination incidents at transport nodes, with at least three men reported to have urinated at MRT stations in January alone.

The National Environment Agency continues to enforce strict penalties to curb such behaviour.