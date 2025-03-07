SINGAPORE, March 7 — Travellers from Singapore heading north to Malaysia can expect congestion at land checkpoints during the March school holidays and Hari Raya Puasa long weekend, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said today.

The ICA said it expects heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from March 14 to 24, and again from March 28 to April 1.

“We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline,” it said in an advisory, adding that it will act against those who do not comply with officers’ instructions or commit offences.

It also suggested that travellers consider taking buses into Malaysia instead of driving.

The ICA recorded over three million travellers crossing Woodlands and Tuas during the Chinese New Year season from January 24 to 30, adding that car travellers had to wait up to three hours to clear immigration checks during peak periods.

It recorded over 521,000 travellers crossing on January 24 alone.





