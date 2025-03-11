SINGAPORE, March 11 – Widespread misinformation about cannabis has contributed to a more permissive attitude towards the drug among young people, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo reportedly said.

Speaking at the DrugFreeSG Champions Conference at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Teo said misconceptions such as “cannabis is natural, so it must be safe” and that it is no different from alcohol or tobacco are misleading.

“The science on cannabis is very clear, and it is compelling. Cannabis is addictive, with far-reaching and irreversible health effects,” she was quoted saying by The Straits Times (ST).

She noted that its consumption can lead to headaches, nausea, psychosis, memory issues, and mood swings.

Teo also criticised other jurisdictions that have legalised cannabis for recreational use, despite the available research.

She cited Thailand, where the number of cannabis addicts quadrupled within six months of decriminalisation, making it difficult for authorities to reverse the policy.

Teo said authorities continued to make large cannabis seizures this year, indicating strong demand in Singapore.

Just last week, Central Narcotics Bureau officers arrested a couple near Kaki Bukit Road 3, seizing 5kg of cannabis along with other drugs, vape devices, and THC-infused edibles.

Teo also highlighted the link between drug use and other crimes, revealing that one in four prisoners convicted of non-drug offences had prior drug-related crimes.

ST reported that a growing number of young Singaporeans hold more liberal views on drug use, citing surveys.

Among others, it highlighted its 2022 survey, where 53 per cent of Singaporeans and permanent residents supported legalising cannabis for medical use. Among those aged 16 to 34, support was higher at 59 per cent.

Despite that, in Singapore, 199 people were arrested last year for cannabis abuse, down from 276 in 2023. The total number of drug abusers arrested in 2024 was 3,119, a slight decrease from 3,122 in 2023.



