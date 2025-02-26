SINGAPORE, Feb 26 — Singapore will invest S$60 million (RM198.6 million) over the next two years to further catalyse research and development in space technologies and support their subsequent translation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said this is in addition to the S$150 million fund for the Space Technology Development Programme (STDP).

“We hope that this will also facilitate partnerships between our companies and research institutions, and further propel innovation within our space sector,” he said at the Global Space Technology Convention & Exhibition 2025 on Wednesday.

He said that since the launch of the STDP in 2022 to support projects in space technology, a total of 14 space-related technology patents have been filed to date by entities in Singapore.

Gan also announced the launch of Singapore’s Earth Observation Initiative (EOI), which will support the development of solutions to address sustainability and humanitarian-related challenges in the Asia-Pacific region through the use of earth observation data.

As part of the initiative, Singapore's Office for Space Technology and Industry, will be signing a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (Unoosa).

The cooperation will promote the use of space technology applications, such as the sharing of satellite data and joint research projects.

Besides Unoosa, the EOI will also include other international partners such as the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, and the Mekong River Commission Secretariat. — Bernama