SINGAPORE, Feb 17 — Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell by 2.1 per cent in January, reversing the 9 per cent expansion recorded in December 2024, according to data from Enterprise Singapore.

Electronics exports remained strong, growing by 9.6 per cent year-on-year, following an 18.6 per cent expansion in the previous month, according to Channel News Asia in a report published today.

Integrated circuits, PCs, and disk media products were the primary drivers, increasing by 14.6 per cent, 66.7 per cent, and 31.5 per cent, respectively.

However, non-electronic exports declined by 4.8 per cent, contrasting with a 6.6 per cent rise in December.

The pharmaceutical sector saw the steepest drop at 53 per cent, while specialised machinery and miscellaneous manufactured articles fell by 9.9 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Exports to Hong Kong, the United States, and Taiwan showed significant gains, rising by 113.3 per cent, 27.8 per cent, and 48.3 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, exports to China, Indonesia, the European Union, Thailand, and Malaysia declined.

Non-oil re-exports (NORX) increased by 7.4 per cent in January, following a 22.1 per cent expansion in the previous month.

Electronic re-exports grew by 18.2 per cent, while non-electronic re-exports declined by 5.7 per cent.

NORX to Taiwan, Malaysia, and the United States surged by 210 per cent, 45.6 per cent, and 39.6 per cent, respectively.

Total trade rose by 6.7 per cent year-on-year in January, following a 19 per cent increase in December.

Both exports and imports grew, by 3 per cent and 11.2 per cent, respectively.