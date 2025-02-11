SINGAPORE, Feb 11 – A 56-year-old housewife who managed social media groups supporting Islamist militant and terrorist organisations has reportedly been issued a restriction order by Singapore’s Internal Security Department (ISD).

The ISD reportedly said yesterday that Hamizah Hamzah was radicalised as a reaction to Israel’s atrocities in Palestine beginning on October 7, 2023.

The Straits Times reported that she became a strong supporter of the Axis of Resistance (AOR), a network that includes Hamas and its military wing Al-Qassam Brigades.

According to ISD, Hamizah believed AOR’s violent acts were justified and developed strong anti-Israel sentiments, advocating for the eradication of the Israel Defence Forces.

“She took pride in being the administrator of these groups and saw it as her responsibility to ensure that pro-AOR and anti-Israel narratives were actively propagated in them,” said ISD in a statement.

The department said Hamizah had no plans to carry out attacks but considered it her role to spread propaganda that could incite others to violence.

She also expressed admiration for Hamas spokesman Abu Obaidah and was open to contact with militants linked to AOR to learn more about him.

When her pro-militant social media accounts were banned for violent content, she repeatedly created new ones and continued operating multiple online groups, some with over 1,000 members.

The ISD said Hamizah’s family was unaware of her radicalisation, as she deliberately concealed her extremist views, fearing their disapproval.

Under the restriction order, Hamizah is prohibited from changing her residence, employment, or travelling overseas without ISD’s approval. She is also barred from using the internet and social media.



