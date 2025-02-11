SINGAPORE, Feb 11 – Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has today warned that locals must be psychologically prepared for a potential terror incident, as authorities detect an increasing number of radicalised individuals.

The Straits Times reported him highlighting recent cases involving a teenager, a housewife, and a cleaner who were dealt with under the Internal Security Act.

“This is the third young man that we have now issued orders against on far-right extremist ideology,” he reportedly said.

“He has been consuming all the junk on race issues and has convinced himself on far-right supremacy.”

Yesterday, CNA reported that a Singaporean student radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies and planning to attack Malays and Muslims has been detained under the republic’s Internal Security Act.

Shanmugam said that while the Internal Security Department (ISD) has been proactive in tackling such threats, the public must acknowledge that radicalisation is an ongoing issue.

“It’s not like in other countries. It’s not as bad, and ISD has the power to nip it in the bud, move in much earlier.

“But you can see from the number of cases, we are not immune, and it’s increasing, and I think it’s worrying,” he said.

He stressed the importance of resilience within the community, saying that Singaporeans must be ready to respond if an incident occurs.

“Remember the SGSecure tag line ‘Not If, But When’. At some point, something will happen. We just have to be psychologically prepared,” he added.