SINGAPORE, Feb 9 — More than 24,000 pet cats have been licensed in Singapore since new requirements took effect on September 1, 2024, under a two-year transition period for owners.

Cat owners must license and microchip their pets by August 31, 2026, with first-time applicants required to complete an online pet ownership course, CNA reported.

“As part of the cat-keeping rules, owners will need to ensure that their cats are kept in a safe environment and take reasonable steps to protect their cats from hazards, such as installing mesh or grilles to prevent the cats from roaming freely or falling from height,” the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said.

AVS encouraged cat owners to license their pets early to enhance traceability and safeguard animal welfare.

Under the cat management framework introduced last September, HDB flat residents can keep up to two cats, while private residences are limited to three cats or a mix of three cats and dogs.

Owners with more cats than the allowed limits may keep all their pets owned before September 1, 2024, if they license them within the transition period.

Licensing will be free during this period, and sterilised cats will receive a one-time lifetime licence, while unsterilised cats will get licences valid until the transition period ends.

Free microchipping services

AVS microchipped 2,780 pet cats in 2024 at 11 pet-related and animal welfare events.

To meet growing demand, the agency plans to hold more than 30 microchipping drives this year at schools, community centres, select vet clinics, and community events.

Cat owners can register for microchipping slots through an official website. Registration for each month opens at 12pm on the first day of the preceding month.

AVS also provided an update on its pet cat sterilisation support programme, which offers free sterilisation and microchipping for cats from lower-income households.

Since its launch last September, the programme has sterilised and microchipped more than 200 pet cats to prevent unintended breeding.

“This is in addition to over 270 pet cats that were sterilised and microchipped during the pilot Pet Cat Sterilisation Days conducted in November 2023, February 2024 and May 2024,” AVS said.

The agency is also working with HDB and animal welfare groups to develop guidelines for cat fosterers.

“For now, fosterers should license all existing fostered cats, and the licences can be transferred to adopters when the cats are rehomed,” AVS said.