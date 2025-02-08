KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — A Malaysia-based man bought 30 packets of Hokkien mee from a Singapore stall, vacuum-sealed them, and stored them in his freezer to preserve their freshness.

Bosco Cheung shared his experience in the Hokkien Mee Hunting Facebook group, calling it “the most adventurous thing I’ve ever done for the love of HKM,” referring to the noodles by their initials.

“30 packets vacuum sealed in my freezer,” he wrote, adding that when he made the purchase, the stall owner asked, “You buying for all your friends?” to which he replied, “Nope, just me.”

Cheung, who has been living overseas for a decade, drove the noodles across the border to Malaysia.

A commenter in the group advised that frozen Hokkien mee can last two to three months if stored properly.

“If you freeze Hokkien mee properly, it can last up to 2-3 months in the freezer while maintaining good quality,” the commenter wrote, offering tips on portioning, airtight packaging, and labelling for better preservation.

Cheung confirmed that transporting the noodles was simple.

“I’m based in Malaysia, so I just drove it across the border to Kuala Lumpur,” he wrote in response to a question about how he brought the food overseas.