SINGAPORE, Feb 7 – Singapore said today it remains committed to supporting the Palestinians’ right to a homeland, amid a shocking plan for forced displacement by US President Donald Trump.

Straits Times cited its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman saying that minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan had reiterated this stance in Parliament last week, stressing the need for a negotiated two-state solution in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“Singapore will work closely with the Palestinian Authority, especially through our Enhanced Technical Assistance Package, to enhance their capacity for administration and reconstruction,” the spokesman was quoted saying.

In Singapore Parliament last week, Dr Balakrishnan announced Singapore will send a seventh tranche of aid to Gaza, including medical supplies and essential items.

Yesterday, former Singapore president Halimah Yacob sharply criticised Trump’s recent remarks about the Gaza Strip, calling them “truly horrifying.”

The latter’s comments came during a joint press conference on February 5, where Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outlined plans to “level” Gaza, “take over,” and rebuild the territory.

Trump then doubled down saying “no soldiers by the US would be needed” in his Gaza proposal, and Israel will “hand over” Gaza to the US after the conflict is over.

Trump’s suggestion of relocating Palestinians to neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Jordan was also met with strong opposition.