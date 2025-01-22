SINGAPORE, Jan 22 — Three Singaporean men, including a Huawei account director, an engineer from Singapore’s health tech agency, and a senior sales director from Nera Telecommunications, were charged with corruption today.

The charges involve giving or obtaining bribes to advance business interests, Singapore-based news agency Channel News Asia reported.

Chiang Chee Seng, 50, is a senior sales director at Nera Telecommunications and faces one charge of corruptly giving gratifications.

Ng Kah Siang, 37, an engineer at Integrated Health Systems Information (IHiS), faces five counts of corruptly obtaining gratifications.

Peng Ming, 39, is an account director at Huawei and is charged with four counts of giving gratifications, three of which are amalgamated, and one count of cheating.

Ng is accused of attempting to obtain S$20,000 in bribes from Peng in November 2021 to influence IHiS business decisions in favour of Huawei.

IHiS, now rebranded as Synapxe, is a subsidiary of MOH Holdings, which oversees Singapore’s public healthcare institutions.

Ng allegedly tried to obtain 1 per cent of a vendor’s sales revenue and at least S$20,000 from a second vendor to advance their business interests with IHiS.

Peng is accused of deceiving Huawei into believing Ng and his wife were directors of IHiS, securing a sponsored trip to Paris for the couple in February 2022.

Between March 11 and 20, 2022, Peng and Chiang allegedly conspired to provide Ng and his wife with the Paris trip, valued at about S$18,265, as an inducement to advance Huawei and Nera’s business interests with IHiS.

Peng also allegedly gave entertainment gratification of about S$300 to an IHiS engineer between 2020 and 2022 to further Huawei’s business with the agency.

Additionally, Ng is accused of attempting to obtain 1 per cent of Nera’s sales revenue from Chiang to influence IHiS decisions in favor of Nera’s communications solutions.

The news report did not indicate if the three accused entered any plea.



