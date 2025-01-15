SINGAPORE, Jan 15 — A Malaysian security supervisor has been sentenced to four weeks in jail after accepting a S$29 (RM95) bribe from a Bangladeshi resident caught with contraband cigarettes at a foreign workers’ dormitory.

According to The New Paper, the incident took place on November 22, 2024, at Avery Lodge Dormitory, where Tanayogaraj Nagaraji, 40, was tasked with overseeing security.

During a raid conducted by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and the Health Sciences Authority, 34-year-old Hasan Kamrul was found in possession of a contraband cigarette stick.

Instead of reporting the matter as required, Tanayogaraj demanded S$30 from Hasan in exchange for letting him off the hook.

When Hasan was short of cash, he borrowed the remaining S$14 from a friend and returned to the guardhouse to hand over S$29 to Tanayogaraj.

Tanayogaraj, who later used part of the bribe to buy an energy drink, concealed the remaining S$27 under a computer mat at his workstation.

The bribery was uncovered after a cleaner at the dormitory observed Hasan borrowing money and saw the exchange between him and Tanayogaraj.

The cleaner reported the incident, and when confronted, Tanayogaraj initially denied accepting the money.

However, police later found the S$27 during a search of the guardhouse, leading to his arrest.

Tanayogaraj pleaded guilty to charges of graft and unlawfully possessing Hasan’s work pass. In addition to his four-week jail sentence, he was fined S$2.