SINGAPORE, Jan 15 – A 57-year-old man has been arrested for public nuisance after allegedly urinating at Potong Pasir MRT station on Monday, marking the third such case in less than a week.

CNA reported the incident, which occurred around 7.25pm, involved a man urinating near the passenger service centre, SBS Transit spokesman Grace Wu confirmed yesterday.

“We wish to remind commuters that such anti-social behaviour is unacceptable as it poses health and sanitation concerns for fellow passengers and our employees,” Wu said.

“We will not hesitate to work with the authorities to push for stronger deterrent penalties.”

Wu said one of its staff members at the station noticed the incident and contacted the police for assistance, and the man subsequently left the station with the officers.

“The 57-year-old man was subsequently arrested for public nuisance and will be charged in court on Jan 15,” the police said as quoted by CNA.

The area was immediately cleaned, and SBS Transit is working with authorities on the ongoing investigation, she added.

This follows another case at Outram Park MRT station on January 10, where a 41-year-old man urinated on an escalator handrail, and the second at Tanah Merah MRT station.



